MALIBU, Calif. (/AP) – Pepperdine University has added two new members to its Board of Regents and one among them is the chief of the third largest metropolis in Texas.

New regent Eric Johnson — the mayor of Dallas — will assist form coverage and information the course of the University.

Johnson was elected mayor in June 2019, however has been a working towards lawyer in Dallas for greater than 15 years. While a member of the Texas House of Representatives he served on practically 20 outstanding legislative committees and as chair of the Dallas Area Legislative Delegation.

Johnson holds an undergraduate diploma from Harvard University, a graduate diploma from Princeton University, and a legislation diploma from the University of Pennsylvania Law School.

The different regent named to the board is Pepperdine Caruso School of Law graduate Virginia F. Milstead, a accomplice at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher, and Flom in Los Angeles.

