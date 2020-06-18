Parkland Hospital, Dallas Homeless Shelters To Receive 30K Donated Masks – Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – The Taiwanese authorities is ready to donate 30,000 masks to the City of Dallas on Thursday.

Peter C.Y. Chen, the departing Director General of the Taipei Economic Cultural Organization in Houston, will likely be in Dallas to say farewell earlier than his subsequent put up and to make a ceremonial presentation of 30,000 masks donated to the City of Dallas.

Mayor Eric Johnson has requested that town present 20,000 masks to Parkland Memorial Hospital and 10,000 masks to native homeless shelters.

On Wednesday Dallas County surpassed 15,000 COVID-19 circumstances and 300 COVID-19-related deaths.

The county set a single-day new case report with 413 reported.