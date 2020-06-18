Parker County’s Confederate Veterans Statue Could Be Moving Quickly – Dallas / Fort Well worth

WEATHERFORD, Texas () – A Confederate statue in Parker County might be the upcoming to be eliminated.

The statue honoring Confederate veterans has been in front of the of the county courthouse in Weatherford for almost a century.

But Thursday evening, Parker County Judge Pat Deen advised 11 the United Daughters of the Confederacy are anticipated to send a letter requesting the statue be taken down and returned to them for safekeeping.

Final week, 11 reported on competing petitions to concerning the potential of the statue.

A group defending the statue gathered about it Thursday afternoon.

A group that desires it eliminated advised 11 it has cancelled a gathering for Friday mainly because of threats of violence.

Judge Deen stated he believes the United Daughters of the Confederacy are the rightful owners of the monument and commissioners will look at their request to have it back at a meeting upcoming Monday.