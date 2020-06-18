Parker County’s Confederate Veterans Statue Could Be Moving Quickly – Dallas / Fort Well worth

WEATHERFORD, Texas () – A Confederate statue in Parker County might be the upcoming to be eliminated.

The statue honoring Confederate veterans has been in front of the of the county courthouse in Weatherford for practically a century.

But Thursday evening, Parker County Judge Pat Deen informed 11 the United Daughters of the Confederacy are anticipated to send a letter requesting the statue be taken down and returned to them for safekeeping.

Final week, 11 reported on competing petitions to with regards to the long term of the statue.

A group defending the statue gathered close to it Thursday afternoon.

A group that needs it eliminated informed 11 it has cancelled a gathering for Friday since of threats of violence.

Judge Deen mentioned he believes the United Daughters of the Confederacy are the rightful owners of the monument and commissioners will contemplate their request to have it back at a meeting upcoming Monday.

Judge Deen mentioned the statue had been vandalized at least after in the previous two weeks.

He mentioned county workers researched historical paperwork from 1915 by way of 1940, and could not come across something to indicate ownership of the statue was ever transferred to the county, even though it is displayed on county home.

“I think it does solve a lot of issues,” Deen mentioned Thursday evening.

He mentioned county commissioners would be thinking of the request at a meeting Monday.

The statue was by now anticipated to be on commissioner’s agenda, following requests from two commissioners to have it extra.