Panthers ready to get ‘butts kicked’ soon after offseason roster overhaul

The Panthers seem to be taking an “underpromise, overdeliver” mindset to the intense as they technique the 2020 NFL season.

Soon after the staff misplaced most of its defensive starting up lineup from a yr in the past, which include linebacker Luke Kuechly to retirement, defensive coordinator Phil Snow was remarkably frank this week in his evaluation of how Carolina may possibly fare.

“There’s no substitute for experience,” Snow mentioned to the Connected Press. “The way we all learn is we get our butts kicked. In our business, that’s how you learn. There are going to be some growing pains.”

Panthers followers are unlikely to be interested in rising pains soon after viewing the most finish roster in franchise historical past implode and the ideal quarterback in franchise historical past jettisoned.

The actuality, even though, is that a challenging 2020 campaign very likely lies ahead. Not only are the Panthers quick on established, game-shifting talent outdoors of Christian McCaffrey and possibly D.J. Moore, but they perform in a division that was by now formidable just before it extra Tom Brady this offseason.

Perhaps Snow’s feedback are a valuable if uninspiring way of tempering expectations. By anticipating a yr of butt-kicking, issues can only go up.