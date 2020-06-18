Pablo Escobar’s Family Suing two Chainz Over Restaurant Name

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4

The loved ones of late drug lord Pablo Escobar is reportedly suing rapper two Chainz for millions more than the name of his restaurant, which is primarily based in Atlanta.

According to TMZ, they are claiming that the Escobar Restaurant and Tapas is in violation of federal law due to making use of Escobar’s name and likeness with out any authorization. The lawsuit is mentioned to be for at least $10 million.

Escobar Inc. says it owns the trademark to Escobar’s likeness, and Chainz makes use of the name to produce site visitors and sales — so he owes them some coins. two Chainz reportedly has Escobar’s likeness painted inside 1 of the places. 

