Pablo Alboran Comes Out as Gay to ‘Be a Little Happier’

Instagram

The ‘Solamente Tu’ hitmaker makes the massive reveal via an emotional video message to followers, expressing hope that his message will ‘make any individual’s journey simpler.’

–

Spanish singer Pablo Alboran has introduced he is homosexual in an emotional video message to followers.

The 31-year-old “Solamente Tu” hitmaker posted the massive reveal on his Instagram account on Wednesday, June 17, revealing he needed to be extra open – and happier.

“I am homosexual and it’s OK,” the “Por Fin” singer mentioned. “Everything will be the same, but I’m going to be a little happier than I already am.”

<br />

Alboran accepts there are lots of individuals who didn’t have the chance to converse their reality regularly, and he hopes his message will “make somebody’s journey easier”.