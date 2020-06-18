Pablo Alboran Comes Out as Gay to ‘Be a Little Happier’

The ‘Solamente Tu’ hitmaker makes the massive reveal via an emotional video message to followers, expressing hope that his message will ‘make any individual’s journey simpler.’
Spanish singer Pablo Alboran has introduced he is homosexual in an emotional video message to followers.
The 31-year-old “Solamente Tu” hitmaker posted the massive reveal on his Instagram account on Wednesday, June 17, revealing he needed to be extra open – and happier.
“I am homosexual and it’s OK,” the “Por Fin” singer mentioned. “Everything will be the same, but I’m going to be a little happier than I already am.”
Alboran accepts there are lots of individuals who didn’t have the chance to converse their reality regularly, and he hopes his message will “make somebody’s journey easier”.
