‘Outer Banks’ Star Madison Bailey Introduces College Basketball Star as New Girlfriend

Instagram

Shortly after popping out as pansexual, the actress enjoying Kiara within the Netflix sequence admits to courting Mariah Linney, a basketball participant from University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

–

“Outer Banks” star Madison Bailey has launched followers on-line to her girlfriend after revealing she identifies as pansexual.

The actress, who portrays Kiara within the Netflix sequence, is courting University of North Carolina at Charlotte basketball participant Mariah Linney.

Bailey ‘got here out’ about her sexuality final month in a TikTok video clip, through which she revealed she has no gender sort.

“Nobody knows what pansexual means,” she shared. “Girls. Boys. Trans boys. Trans girls. Nonbinary babies. It’s what’s on the inside boo.”

The information of Bailey’s romance comes a day after her co-stars Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline confirmed they’re a pair after months of hypothesis from followers.