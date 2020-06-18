Organization Issues Apology Over Confrontation With LGTBQ Vendor At Livermore Farmers’ Market – San Francisco

LIVERMORE ( SF) — The Executive Director of the California Farmers’ Markets Association issued an apology Wednesday in the wake of a viral video that showed the director berating a Livermore Farmers’ Market vendor more than LGTBQ pride flags he had been passing out.

The apology comes following the public outcry more than the video displaying CFMA Executive Director Gail Hayden ordering Dan Floyd to quit handing out the pride flags at his Dan Good Cookies booth.

Floyd and Livermore Pride Executive Director Amy Pannu mentioned they have been supplying the rainbow-striped pride flag to their consumers on Sunday, June 7, in recognition of June as Pride Month in honor of the LGBTQ+ neighborhood.

In the 3-minute cellphone video, Hayden is observed admonishing Floyd about the flag giveaway, claiming it was against the guidelines of the farmers’ industry.

“You need to go read the rules, read the section about cooperating with market management, and I will suspend you,” mentioned Hayden. “My job is to run the market, not to satisfy your political point of view and you can do your political point of view anytime you want to, you can come stand on this corner another time.”

Floyd mentioned to his understanding, the guidelines only ban fliers or petitions from becoming distributed at his booth at the Livermore Farmers’ Market.

Operation of the Livermore Farmers’ Market has been suspended following the CFMA resigned Tuesday.

In the apology issued on Wednesday that was signed by Hayden on behalf of the CFMA, she mentioned the group regretted “the unfortunate incident.”

“While we have been focused on enforcing the market’s guidelines, we neglected to see the larger image Dan was expressing with his Pride flags. The LGBTQ+ neighborhood deserves a tolerant atmosphere to express and celebrate their

identity,” Hayden’s statement study. “We should not have allowed the escalation of the conversation to take place and we apologize for the inaccurate implications that were made. CFMA recognizes that the Pride flag and the LGBTQ+ community that what it represents is not a political ideology.”

Hayden went on to say that the CFMA “values the LGBTQ+ Community.”

“My actions on June 7 offended the LGBTQ community which was definitely not my intention and for that I am very sorry,” mentioned Hayden.

On Tuesday, the City of Livermore mentioned the farmers’ industry would not operate Thursday or Sunday following the California Farmers’ Markets Association ended its association with the industry Tuesday. Livermore Downtown Inc. mentioned it was searching for a new management group.