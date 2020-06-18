Orange County Officials Report 10 Additional Coronavirus Deaths, 205 New Cases Bringing Total Over 9K – Los Angeles

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County well being officers reported 205 new coronavirus instances and 10 further deaths Wednesday bringing the loss of life toll to 243, 26 of which occurred this week.

The county’s whole variety of instances now stands at 9,197.

Since June 5, 69 folks have died from the virus in Orange County.

Last week the county reported 36 fatalities, eleven of which had been reported over the weekend.

According to the Health Care Agency, 124 deaths concerned residents of expert nursing dwelling amenities.

As of Monday, the county reported 1,047 residents of nursing properties have examined optimistic for coronavirus and 565 staffers have been contaminated.

The variety of folks hospitalized rose from 300 on Tuesday to 328 on Wednesday. The variety of sufferers in intensive care decreased to 131.

One of these sufferers consists of Anaheim Fire Capt. Dave Baker, who was admitted to Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo on June 7, in response to his spouse.

Another firefighter who was in intensive care is out of the unit, however stays hospitalized and is “showing improvement,” Anaheim Fire & Rescue spokesman Shane Carringer mentioned.

To date, the county has 4,414 documented recoveries.

Last Friday, bars, gyms and film theaters had been approved to start reopening together with group swimming pools, colleges, day camps, museums, galleries, zoos, aquariums, wineries and household leisure facilities.

The day prior, Orange County officers lifted face masks necessities, though well being officers nonetheless strongly advisable folks put on them.

Health consultants proceed to emphasize to residents the significance of carrying face coverings in public.

“It is not for your individual protection,” mentioned HCA Assistant Director Lilly Simmering mentioned. “It is to protect others… from potentially contracting COVID-19 if you do not know you have it.”

Ventura County has additionally seen a big enhance in instances since reopening — up 75% prior to now two weeks.

(© Copyright 2020 Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)