Officials Reopening San Francisco’s Pier 39 On Thursday – San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO ( SF) — Officials have introduced that Pier 39 — a well-liked vacationer vacation spot — will reopen on Thursday, one other signal San Francisco’s economic system is starting to emerge from its COVID-19 slumber.

The assortment of over 100 outlets and eating places on town’s waterfront has been closed for the reason that Bay Area-wide shelter in place went into impact in mid-March.

“We are pleased to reopen PIER 39 this week,” stated Taylor Safford, President and Chief Executive Officer of PIER 39. “We have been working for the past three months to ensure our reopening is safe and secure for each visitor. We want all of our guests to relax and enjoy the day with family and friends.”

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the must proceed to social distance, officers have made important modifications in operations to make visitors really feel protected and cozy throughout their go to.

The modifications are as follows:

The PIER’s most occupancy degree has been lowered to make sure that all visitors can safely keep the mandated 6 toes social distancing tips.

Traffic circulation will probably be managed by the addition of a brand new designated entrance and exit positioned within the entrance plaza

Enhanced cleansing and sanitization protocols of all main touchpoints has been carried out all through the property. The Pier 39 workers have undergone coaching on easy methods to uphold these new and elevated well being and security protocols.

All visitors 13 and older to put on face coverings

Guests will probably be inspired to clean their palms typically with cleaning soap and water or use hand sanitizer. (20 new hand sanitization stations have been added all through the pier)

Touchless transactions at the moment are strongly inspired

Additional outside seating for eating has been added all through the property

A go to to the ocean lions at Ok-Dock will now embody a chosen entrance and exit together with social distancing markers positioned all through the Sea Lion Overlook viewing space.

Officials have additionally modified the hours of operation — 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. from Monday via Sunday.