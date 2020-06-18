Officials Make Arrest In Nearly 25-Year-Old Serial Rapist Cold Case In Riverside County – Los Angeles

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — A person was arrested and charged in six sexual assaults relationship again to 1996 in Riverside County, in line with officers.

50-year-old Darin Edward Cooke was arrested on May 26 in Prescott, Arizona, the place he had been dwelling.

Cooke was extradited to California and booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside on Sunday, the place he’s being held on $three million bail.

He is accused of committing sexual crimes between 1996 and 1998 in Riverside, and 2007 in Corona, involving six recognized victims. Officials consider there could possibly be extra victims who haven’t but come ahead.

“These were extremely violent assaults,” Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin stated. “The victims suffered. These were tremendously horrible incidents, and for some of them, their lives will never be the same.”

Cooke pleaded not responsible on Wednesday to the fees in opposition to him, which included six counts of forcible rape, 4 counts of compelled oral copulation, three counts of assault with intent to commit rape, two counts of kidnapping to commit rape and one depend of illegal bodily harm by way of sexual penetration, with assorted sentence-enhancing allegations, together with concentrating on a number of victims in intercourse crimes.

“This man terrorized the community. The victims were terrorized,” Hestrin stated. “It was some great detective work that led us to this point.”

Officials had been capable of finding a connection between the instances and determine Cooke as a suspect utilizing the state’s DNA database, the place genetic materials from every assault was saved.

The District Attorney thanked the collaborative work between Riverside and Corona detectives, the FBI and a number of the now-retired officers who labored on the case within the 90s, for serving to to make an arrest.

Cooke’s standing listening to is scheduled for July 31 on the Riverside Hall of Justice.

Anyone with details about the instances is requested to contact the Corona and Riverside police departments.

