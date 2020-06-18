OC Sheriff’s Investigator Charged With Falsifying Application To Get Good friend Employed – Los Angeles

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – An Orange County Sheriff’s investigator and a recruit had been the two charged this week with falsifying info on the recruit’s application in purchase to get him employed on as a deputy.

The two guys had been good friends and had lived with each other for a number of many years, the O.C. District Attorney’s Workplace reported Wednesday.

Jeremy Ryan Buraglia, 33, of Anaheim Hills has been charged with two counts of false personation and 1 count of conspiracy to current a false background investigation file.

Mario Barragan, 34, is charged with 1 count of conspiracy to current a false background investigation.

Buraglia was an 11-yr veteran of OCSD and an investigator with the department’s Specialist Specifications Division.

Barragan meanwhile, in April 2015, was fired from the Pomona Police Division for violating their social media policies whilst nonetheless on probation with the division.

Involving 2012 and 2018, he utilized to develop into an OCSD deputy 4 instances, all of which had been rejected, the DA’s workplace explained.

On the other hand in September of 2018 – and even however the two had a extended friendship which posed a significant conflict of curiosity — Buraglia performed the background investigation on Barragan’s newest OCSD application. Buraglia omitted related info, produced false statements and fabricated and altered assistance paperwork to make Barragan “look qualified to become a sworn peace officer despite his problematic past,” the DA’s workplace explained in a information release.

He also forged a letter from a retired Pomona police chief.

Barragan was finally employed and assigned to the instruction academy to develop into a deputy sheriff.

On the other hand, whilst nonetheless instruction, the sheriff’s division acquired a tip about Barragan’s previous, which prompted them to investigate.

Barragan has due to the fact been fired, whilst Buraglia stays on administrative depart, prosecutors explained.

“Unfortunately, there are those who are not worthy of wearing that badge – and holding that public trust,” O.C. DA Todd Spitzer explained in a statement. “The background process is designed to weed out bad actors who have no business having a career in law enforcement. The manipulation of the background process by a sworn peace officer tarnishes the badge and erodes the public trust. It will not be tolerated and it will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

If convicted as charged, Buraglia faces a greatest sentence of a minor in excess of 4 many years in prison, whilst Barragan faces 3 many years.