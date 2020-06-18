Observe Kevin Hart Host an LOL-Worthy Game Evening With Well known Buddies on E!’s Celebrity Game Encounter

Your favored celebrity couples are about to encounter off.

Currently, E! announced a new unique, Celebrity Game Encounter, hosted and executive generated by Kevin Hart. The unique, which will premiere on Monday, Jul. six at 10 p.m., capabilities Hart and wife Eniko Hart as they challenge couples Terry Crews and Rebecca King Crews, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams and Joel McHale and Sarah McHale to participate in a assortment of hilarious at-property pursuits.

In reality, Celebrity Game Encounter marks McHale’s first visual appeal back on E! due to the fact he hosted The Soup.

“With the games postponed, I’m bringing all the indoor games to E!,” the celebrated comedian explains in the 1st search over. “Celebrity Game Encounter! Observe 3 celebrity couples battle it out in excess of a handful of outrageous video games, all for charity.”

As E! readers absolutely know, earlier this yr, the 2020 Summer time Olympics in Tokyo have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Not only will Celebrity Game Encounter‘s game evening be exciting, fresh and sudden for the celebrity participants, but viewers at property can also join in on the hilarity. Speaking of the pursuits, as noticed in the footage over, the popular pairs will participate in “outrageous games” that involve balloons, spaghetti, marshmallows and a lot more.