Oak Park Female Says She Contracted Coronavirus Twice – Detroit

( DETROIT) – The novel coronavirus as we know of has been about for 6 months, even significantly less in the United States.

Due to the fact it is nevertheless new, there are numerous queries surrounding the virus. The primary one particular becoming can you contract the sickness additional than as soon as?

Rhea Conley says the virus showed up at two distinct occasions in her program.

“On the 23rd of March is when I woke up, shortness of breath, just said I can’t take it I’m going to emergency.”

Conley says when she arrived at Beaumont Royal Oak, health professionals established she had an upper respiratory infection. While she had all the signs and symptoms of Covid-19, at that time hospitals had been swamped with situations and quick on exams. So they advised her to presume she had it and self quarantine at residence.

“Didn’t get tested till April 2, and that was negative,” mentioned Conley.

But an antibody check taken about a month later on was optimistic, which means Conley did at some level have Covid-19. Now rapidly forward to June, Conley says she was examined once again for coronavirus, simply because an approaching health professionals appointment needed testing prior to the pay a visit to.

“June 11, took that test, came back positive,” she mentioned.

Conley says she was blown away by the optimistic check, simply because she had zero signs and symptoms and did not assume the virus could reappear immediately after a person recovered.

So the query is, can a person contract Covid-19 additional than as soon as? Medical professionals say there is no clear lower response.

“There’s really no good data in the US about this, because Asia had the disease before us so they have the most data on this. The data right now looks like you probably don’t get a second infection within a short period of time,” mentioned Ascension Wellness Infectious Condition Specialist, Dr. Leonard Johnson.

Johnson says there is a new check becoming studied in Asia on regardless of whether or not remnants of the virus nevertheless in the physique immediately after recovery, is energetic or contagious. He says this virus is nevertheless new and they are studying additional about it all the time. As for Conley, she says she feels fine, and is glad that no one particular in her loved ones contracting the virus from her.

