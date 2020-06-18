NSW South Coast pair charged with defrauding bushfire charities of over $10,000

Two individuals have been charged after allegedly fraudulently claiming greater than $10,000 in funds meant for bushfire victims on NSW’s fire-ravaged south coast.

Police raided two houses in Surf Beach close to Batesmans Bay at 8am in the present day, the place they arrested a 38-year-old girl and a 47-year-old man.

Documents had been additionally seized within the raid.

The pair have been taken to Batemans Bay Police Station and charged with acquiring monetary benefit by deception.

Both have been refused police bail and are anticipated to face Wollongong Local Court tomorrow.

Police started investigating a bunch of individuals suspected of fraudulently claiming bushfire help funds from charities in March.

Police allege the group efficiently claimed greater than $10,000 from a quantity of charities and tried to say an additional $20,000.

“Our South Coast community has been devastated in recent months, and this type of crime – preying on vulnerable members of the community and abusing the good will of others – is absolutely abhorrent,” District Crime Manager Detective Inspector Scott Nelson mentioned.