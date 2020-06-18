Notes telling persons to “go the hell back” left on automobiles in Estes Park

This previous weekend, and probably even earlier, travelers who took place to quit by the Visitor Center acquired a dramatic message left on their automobiles.

As observed in the photograph over, the message reads, “Hi! We year-round residents of Estes Park would be so happy to see you here, any other time. As it is, we are a small community with a lot of retired Sr. Citizens. We’ve been being more careful here than some other places. Having folks from all over the country come here, now, feels disrespectful. We would love to see you back, later. For now though, with all due respect, please GO THE HELL BACK TO WHEREVER YOUR OUT OF STATE LICENSE IS FROM.”

The writer or authors of the note do not look to distinguish in between Estes Park residents and the complete state of Colorado, building it look as although they are fine with travelers from all above the state, but no a single from outdoors of its borders.

As far as wellbeing pointers go, the State of Colorado is nonetheless recommending that no a single travel much more than 10 miles away from their households. In Larimer County, firms are reopened to 50 % capability and staff members should dress in masks.

On Facebook, the feedback segment grew to become a firestorm of opinions, largely from persons who had been embarrassed by the notes, hoping to reassure travelers to come go to.

Go through much more from our sister paper The Estes Park Trail-Gazette.

