Nostalgia Alert: The Smurfs Returning to Television With New Nickelodeon Animated Series

The Smurfs are returning to Television.

The characters, which have been about due to the fact the 1950s and hit new heights of acceptance with a cartoon in America in the 1980s, are returning to the little display with a new animated series on Nickelodeon.

The new CG-animated series comes from a new deal involving Nickelodeon and LAFIG Belgium and IMPS. The present is slated to debut in 2021 in the United States and then internationally. Fan-preferred characters Papa Smurf, Smurfette, Brainy, Hefty and Clumsy will return for the new episodes “packed with humor, heart and high-stakes action,” Nickelodeon explained in a press release.