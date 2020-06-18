Nicki Minaj Shares Her Struggle With Big Boobs Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Instagram

The ‘Super Bass’ raptress reveals a little bit greater than she bargains for when she flaunts her breasts whereas asking her Instagram followers for recommendation to discover a bra that’s comfy sufficient for her dimension.

–

Nicki Minaj could have added gas to her being pregnant rumors with considered one of her newest Instagram posts. The Trinidadian-born star, who has been energetic currently on the social media platform to remain in contact along with her followers, bought intimate and private along with her followers as she shared her wrestle along with her massive boobs.

The “Anaconda” hitmaker took to the photo-sharing website on Wednesday, June 17 to ask for some recommendation to discover a bra that’s comfy sufficient for her dimension. “Oh hey if u wear a triple D cup/double E cup or bigger, what bra is actually comfortable on u? Asking for a friend,” she captioned the publish, which included her close-up selfie.

Nicki Minaj revealed her wrestle with massive boobs.

Perhaps to make it simpler for the followers to get her level, Nicki additionally shared a close-up have a look at her breasts, which have been practically uncovered. They had nothing however some colourful stars to cowl them up, however the stars barely hid her nipple.

The raptress confirmed a little bit greater than she bargained for with a close-up have a look at her breasts.

While some folks shared some useful ideas within the remark part, actor/comic Lamorne Morris jokingly responded to Nicki’s query, “Triple j. It’s comfortable for me.” Another informed the spouse of Kenneth Petty, “nah sis, no bra is comfortable…,” as she prefers to “keep dem twins out,” whereas there have been many who instructed that Nicki launches her personal bra line who assist others who wrestle with the identical situation.

Nicki confiding about her massive breast drawback arrives days after her being pregnant rumors resurfaced as she shared an image from the set of “TROLLZ” music video, her new collaboration with Tekashi69 a.okay.a. 6ix9ine. In the behind-the-scenes picture, she rocked high-waisted panties with solely nipple pasties masking her modesty.

While the 37-year-old femcee celebrated the music hitting No. 1 on music charts in 48 international locations within the caption, folks have been extra targeted on her mid-section as she appeared to sport a rounder stomach within the snap. “Nicki is really pregnant omg,” one Barb wrote, whereas one other fan tweeted, “If Nicki Minaj is pregnant, I’m happy for her. I know she gonna slay tf out her pregnancy and that’s on period.”

Commenting on the picture, DJ Boof appeared to have let slip of his deejaying gig at Nicki’s upcoming child bathe. “Am I still deejaying the baby shower?” he wrote beneath her picture.

Realizing that he fanned the rumors even wilder, DJ Boof later returned to Instagram to backtrack on his earlier assertion. During a Live session, he clarified that he did not affirm the being pregnant hypothesis. “I don’t know what you talkin’ ’bout,” he mentioned, including, “Who knows if she’s pregnant or not. I don’t know nothing. I haven’t seen this woman in a very long time. I don’t know nothing.”

When somebody wrote within the feedback that he is “fired,” he denied it, saying, “I’m not fired. Why would I be fired? What the f**k would I be fired over? What are you guys talking about? I don’t know what you talkin’ ’bout.”