Nick Viall Kills Buzz More than Probable Andi Dorfman Romance Right after a Run With each other

The Bachelor Nation alums had been spotted going a run with each other in Santa Monica, California just days following the former ‘Bachelor’ star exposed on his podcast that he is dating an individual.

Nick Viall has absolutely nothing romantic going on with his former flame Andi Dorfman. Getting sparked dating speculations following he was spotted going for a run with each other with “The Bachelorette” alum, the season 21 star of “The Bachelor” was speedy to set the record straight on the nature of their connection.

On Thursday, June 18, the 39-12 months-outdated actuality star responded to Us Weekly report about his outing with the 33-12 months-outdated. “Sorry for the buzz kill.. not dating,” he wrote in a comment segment of the publication’s Instagram submit. “Additionally, the only benefits that come from this friendship is conversation and running tips. Enjoy the day.”

Nick Viall clarified on the nature of his connection with Andi Dorfman.

Backing Viall’s denial was an within supply who insisted that the two are just buddies. “[Dorfman] just moved to L.A. so they met up for a run,” the insider was quoted by Men and women as saying. “There is nothing more to report on here.” The supply more claimed that Dorfman is “focused on starting a business” as a substitute of dating at this minute.

Viall and Dorfman met every single other on season 10 of “The Bachelorette” when he competed to win hear heart. He ended up shedding to Josh Murray, but she split from Murray in January 2015. The twosome had been caught on camera by a fan as they ran with each other in Santa Monica, Califonia on on Wednesday, June 17.

The spotting came just two days following Viall admitted to currently being in a connection. In the Tuesday, June 16 episode of his “Viall Files” podcast, he spilled, “I recently had a conversation with someone that I’m dating and the question was, ‘What if we’re not compatible about this thing?’ I was like, ‘We’re not compatible about that thing but I don’t know what that means about everything else.’ ”

As for Dorfman, the Georgia native not too long ago moved to Los Angeles from New York City. On Tuesday, June 16, she commemorated her leaving the Massive Apple with an Instagram submit. “With a mix of emotions I say, ‘Farewell NYC!’ The time has come to say goodbye and trust the magic of new beginnings,” she started her lengthy message.

“NYC, I love you. I will forever be indebted to you and your magical city. You gave me shelter from my own storm. You breathed life back into me. You were the setting for so many incredible milestones. My rock, my roll, my place of reinvention,” she continued. “An incredible chapter of my life. Now, I turn the page and know … that the rest is still unwritten.”