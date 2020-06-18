Nick Viall Clarifies His Romantic relationship Standing With Andi Dorfman

Nick Viall is setting the record straight on the standing of his and Andi Dorfman‘s connection.

Taking to Instagram, the former Bachelor addressed romance rumors linking him and Dorfman collectively following they had been spotted going for a run collectively in Santa Monica, Calif.

“Sorry for the buzz kill.. not dating,” he mentioned. “Additionally, the only benefits that come from this friendship is conversation and running tips. Enjoy the day.”

As Bachelor Nation supporters will recall, Viall competed for Dorfman’s heart in back in 2014 through season 10 of The Bachelorette, which ended with Dorfman providing her ultimate rose to Josh Murray, whom she split from in 2015. Offering appreciate one more shot, Viall grew to become The Bachelor in 2016 and proposed to contestant Vanessa Grimaldi. The actuality stars named off their engagement in 2017.

Viall and Dorfman’s pleasant run comes days following The Bachelorette alum uncovered that he was at the moment in a connection through an episode of his podcast The Viall Files.