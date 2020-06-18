Nick Cordero Has Blood Strain Troubles Amid ‘Never-Ending’ Recovery From Covid-19 Battle

Instagram

The ‘Rock of Ages’ actor is dealing with yet another setback as his wife reveals to her followers that he is struggling with blood strain amid ‘roller coaster’ wellbeing woes.

–

Broadway star Nick Cordero‘s wife Amanda Kloots begged followers for “prayers” right after the ailing actor suffered yet another setback in his ongoing wellbeing battle.

The “Rock of Ages” actor was hospitalised with Covid-19 back in March 2020 when he was positioned in a medically-induced coma and subsequently had to have his leg amputated and a short-term pacemaker fitted right after encountering quite a few issues.

He has given that also suffered two mini-strokes and a lung infection, amid other troubles, and fitness guru Amanda has now uncovered the 41-yr-outdated actor’s blood strain is not exactly where it really should be.

“Prayers for Nick,” she wrote. “Please pray that Nicks (sic) blood pressure gets better!”

The revelation comes right after she presented a quick update on Cordero’s affliction, calling it “a roller coaster” and sharing, “Some days are good, some days aren’t. Some things look better, some things aren’t. You feel like sometimes, there’s lots of hope and then sometimes, it’s not as much hope.”

Nick has been undergoing stem cell therapy, with health professionals hoping to get him “stable and strong enough to have more options.”

“It’s monotonous and it is hard on a daily basis,” mentioned Amanda. “Very, very hard for me, I’m sure even more so for Nick, his mother, for our families, it is like… never-ending.”