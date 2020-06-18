New Sitcom ‘Young Rock’ Primarily based on Dwayne Johnson’s Childhood Scheduled for Fall Premiere

Instagram

A tv series based mostly on The Rock’s younger many years is anticipated to premiere on NBC this coming fall with the wrestler-turned-actor as an executive producer.

–

A sitcom based mostly on Dwayne Johnson’s early many years is set to air in America this autumn 2020.

The “Jumanji: The Subsequent Degree” star, also recognized by his wrestling title The Rock, announced the undertaking, “Younger Rock“, earlier this 12 months 2020. The comedy, which will debut on NBC, will target on the early lifestyle of the action guy. Johnson will serve as an executive producer and also seem on the demonstrate.

“For the first time ever I’m bringing you along with me to experience my insanely unbelievable childhood, teenage years and adolescence,” Johnson stated as he initially shared information of the series in a January 2020 Instagram submit, in advance of evaluating his story to that of the 1994 movie “Forrest Gump“.

“My close friends refer to me as the big, brown tattooed Forrest Gump because of everyone and everything that has weaved in and out of my surreal life,” he additional, revealing the series will characteristic the harsh realities of his rise to fame, which include “success, failure, homelessness, evictions, suicide attempts, arrests, hard times, good times, low times, high times… (and) all this s**t happened to me by the time I turned 21.”

An precise premiere date has not however been set.