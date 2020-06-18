New ‘Candyman’ Teaser Reveals Haunting Origin Story

Universal Pictures

Presented within the type of shadow puppet quick, the most recent promo for Nia DaCosta’s upcoming horror film highlights the racial historical past of the traditional slasher movie.

–

A brand new teaser for Nia DaCosta’s “Candyman” is right here for viewing pleasure to tide followers over its upcoming launch. Unveiled aptly throughout the combat for social justice for black group within the U.S., the most recent sneak peek tackles racial historical past of the horror traditional.

The haunting teaser reveals the origin story of the title character which is introduced within the type of shadow puppet quick. It recounts tales of black individuals being persecuted and prosecuted, which is so acquainted to everybody proper now.

In the unique 1992 movie, Daniel Robitaille, a black artist within the late 1800s, falls in love with the white girl whose portrait he’s employed to color. This enrages the lady’s father and others, who brutally homicide Daniel, reducing his hand off earlier than throwing him right into a flame.

Sharing the teaser on her Twitter web page, DaCosta wrote together with it, “CANDYMAN, at the intersection of white violence and black pain, is about unwilling martyrs. The people they were, the symbols we turn them into, the monsters we are told they must have been.”





The upcoming film will observe Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), who finds himself entangled in a collection of horrific murders. The beforehand launched trailer means that Anthony is possessed by the spirit of Candyman, who was performed by Tony Todd within the authentic movie.

According to the official synopsis, “For as long as residents can remember, the housing projects of Chicago’s Cabrini Green neighborhood were terrorized by a word-of-mouth ghost story about a supernatural killer with a hook for a hand, easily summoned by those daring to repeat his name five times into a mirror.”

“In present day, a decade after the last of the Cabrini towers were torn down, visual artist Anthony McCoy and his girlfriend, gallery director Brianna Cartwright (Teyonah Parris), move into a luxury loft condo in Cabrini, now gentrified beyond recognition and inhabited by upwardly mobile millennials.”

“With Anthony’s painting career on the brink of stalling, a chance encounter with a Cabrini Green old-timer (Colman Domingo) exposes Anthony to the tragically horrific nature of the true story behind Candyman. Anxious to maintain his status in the Chicago art world, Anthony begins to explore these macabre details in his studio as fresh grist for paintings, unknowingly opening a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terrifyingly viral wave of violence that puts him on a collision course with destiny.”

The new “Candyman” film was initially slated to open on June 12, however is now pushed again to September 25 as a result of coronavirus outbreak.