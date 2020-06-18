Netflix’s Lenox Hill Docuseries Obtaining Particular Coronavirus Episode

“Healthcare has suddenly taken a new role in our daily lives in a way that I haven’t seen in my lifetime, and I look forward to having the world see healthcare from our unique perspective—one full of sacrifices, all made in the hope that we can make the world better for others. Lenox Hill will hopefully become a tribute not only to the lives and times of healthcare workers, their patients, and their families, but also to the resiliency and uniqueness of New York City,” Dr. Langer stated in a statement just before the present premiered.

Lenox Hill‘s “Pandemic” drops on Wednesday, June 24 on Netflix.