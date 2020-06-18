Netflix CEO and Wife Contact $120M Donation to Black Schools ‘the Finest Present They’ve Ever Given’

WENN

Reed Hastings and wife Patty Quillin have pledged to donate $120 million to historically black schools and universities in the wake of Black Lives Matter protests.

The 59-12 months-previous and his wife Patty Quillin have donated the money to the United Negro University Fund and two schools based mostly in Atlanta – Spelman University and Morehouse University.

In accordance to NBC Information, The two schools will obtain $40 million every single although the remainder will go to the United Negro University Fund, which will help pupil scholarships at HBCUs.

“The times are the most stressed, the most painful, that we’ve ever seen in our lives,” Reed shared. “But out of that pain can come some opportunity, too. And maybe this will be the moment things change.”

He explained that the donation is “the best gift we’ve ever given,” incorporating, “We wanted to do our part to draw attention, in this case, to the HBCU’s 150 years of resilience, of educating young Black people and the stories not well understood in the white community.”