NeNe Leakes Laughs Off Rumors of Her Currently being Fired From ‘RHOA’

NeNe Leakes has broken her silence on rumors about her staying allow go from “The Genuine Housewives of Atlanta“. The Bravo persona created use her social media accounts to laugh off the rumors.

In a Wednesday, June 17 publish on Instagram, NeNe shared a meme of herself laughing which appeared to be serving as her response to the rumors. “I can’t chileeeeeeee,” so she wrote in the caption. She also tweeted numerous laughing emojis on her Twitter web page.

Whilst NeNe did not right shut down the rumors, supporters have been hoping there was not reality in the rumors. “I hope the rumors aren’t true. RHOA needs you,” a fan wrote in an Instagram comment. “Team Leakes she is the show,” an additional supportive fan extra.

“And we know you not goin NOWHERE,” explained 1 consumer. Meanwhile, an individual else stated, “You’re face when the haters finds out you got that season 13 contract.”

Speculations that NeNe was fired from the Bravo actuality Television display started off to circulate on-line immediately after NeNe wrote in a now-deleted tweet, “You are NOT going to get away with this! I promise.” That prompted folks to consider that the 52-yr-outdated was completely eliminated from the display.

Even further fueling the rumors was famed blogger B. Scott who shared an unique report of NeNe’s alleged firing. The blogger claimed that the producers of the display did not request NeNe to return for the subsequent season. Furthermore, the report explained NeNe’s rep asked the blogger to consider down the story but refused.

This arrives just 1 day immediately after Eva Marcille announced her departure from “RHOA”. “I appreciate the bond of friendship that I have made with several of my cast mates and the strong personal relationships I have with numerous executives and producers at the Bravo and Truly Entertainment companies,” she explained in a statement.

Eva went on saying, “I am thankful for the opportunity I was provided, however, after speaking with my family and representatives, I believe that what I hope to accomplish for the culture and community will be better served by focusing on other opportunities.”