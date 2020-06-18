Nene Leakes Confirms She Was NOT Fired From RHOA

Following the news that Eva Marcille would not be returning to Real Housewives of Atlanta — some have spread rumors that Nene Leakes had been dropped from the network.

Nene says it really is merely not accurate.

“It is absolutely not true that Nene has been fired from RHOA. Furthermore, it was made abundantly clear prior that she will always be welcome on the series as long as she wants to be,” her manager mentioned in a statement to HollywoodLife.

