Nene Leakes Confirms She Was NOT Fired From RHOA

Following the news that Eva Marcille would not be returning to Real Housewives of Atlanta — some have spread rumors that Nene Leakes had been dropped from the network.

Nene says it really is merely not accurate.

“It is absolutely not true that Nene has been fired from RHOA. Furthermore, it was made abundantly clear prior that she will always be welcome on the series as long as she wants to be,” her manager mentioned in a statement to HollywoodLife.

He added, “We are having on-going bigger picture conversations with NBC Universal and have not made any decisions regarding next season specifically. Any speculation or sources trying to create controversy by stating otherwise are incredibly inaccurate.”

It is reported that Eva and Kenya Moore had been each dropped from the show. Kenya is however to respond to the reports. She has been busy functioning on repairing her marriage to husband Marc Daly — the father of her daughter, Brooklyn.