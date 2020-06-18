Multi-Acre Vegetation Fire Burning In Petaluma – San Francisco

PETALUMA ( SF) — A multi-acre vegetation hearth was burning in Petaluma Wednesday afternoon.

The Rancho Adobe Fire Department mentioned the fireplace burning on Hardin Lane in Petaluma east of Adobe Road.

Petaluma police mentioned the fireplace was producing quite a lot of smoke and being pushed by windy circumstances within the space, however to this point there are not any evacuations ordered.

There are presently no constructions threatened, authorities mentioned.

There have been site visitors controls reportedly in place on Old Adobe Road close to Hardin Lane/Corona Road.