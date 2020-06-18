Motorbike rider recognized as NSW police officer Aaron Vidal as ute driver charged

A motorcyclist killed in a crash in Sydney’s north-west yesterday has been recognized as an Army veteran and serving police officer, as a ute driver is charged in excess of the crash.

Constable Aaron Vidal was on his way residence from a shift in Sydney’s CBD when the motorbike he was riding was hit by a ute, which police allege had run a red light.

Emergency companies have been referred to as to the intersection of Windsor and Schofields Roads in Rouse Hill about five.45pm but paramedics have been unable to conserve Mr Vidal.

On the beat – Mr Vidal (suitable) with a colleague from the Sydney City Police Spot Command. (NSW Police)

Mr Vidal pictured with his fiance. The couple had been arranging their approaching wedding ceremony when his existence was minimize quick. (NSW Police)

The 28-12 months-outdated had worked at Sydney City Police Spot Command given that graduating as a police officer at the finish of 2017.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller these days made available his condolences to Mr Vidal’s household, which includes his fiancée and 5 siblings.

“My thoughts are with Aaron’s family and fiancée, as well as his current and former colleagues at this difficult time,” Mr Fuller mentioned in a statement.

“Aaron was one particular of 6 siblings and worked alongside his father, Chief Inspector David Vidal, at Sydney City.

The scene of the crash exactly where Mr Vidal was killed yesterday. A ute driver has now been charged. ()

“Dave has usually been amazingly proud of his son following in his footsteps and strolling the beat side-by-side with him.”

The commissioner mentioned Mr Vidal had been formally recognised for great police perform by members of the public twice in the course of his quick occupation, which “demonstrates that he was held in substantial regard by not only his peers, but the neighborhood he served”.

In advance of joining the NSW Police Force, Mr Vidal served in the Australian Army.

Mr Vidal with his fiance. The household has requested privacy as they grieve. (NSW Police)

Mr Vidal served in the army just before joining the NSW Police Force. (NSW Police)

The driver of the ute, who was uninjured in the crash, has been charged with risky driving and negligent driving occasioning death.