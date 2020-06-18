Most Southern California Fireworks Displays Quietly Canceled – Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Usually, at this time of the 12 months, Southern Californians are generating programs to pay a visit to 1 of the dozens of fireworks demonstrates place on all through the area. This 12 months, nevertheless, has hardly been common, and most of people demonstrates have been quietly canceled.

The ongoing pandemic has prompted the cancellation of most summertime occasions that draw huge crowds, and fireworks demonstrates are no exception. People canceled in-man or woman fireworks demonstrates incorporate:

Americafest in Pasadena

Grand Park + Music Center in Downtown LA

Marina Del Rey’s 4th Of July Fireworks Demonstrate

Hollywood Bowl’s three-evening Fireworks Magnificent with the Seaside Boys

KABOOM! 2020 at the Fairplex in Pomona

The Crescenta Valley Substantial College Fireworks present in La Crescenta

July four at Mt. Rubidoux and La Sierra Park in Riverside

Duarte’s Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks Magnificent

Most fireworks demonstrates are very publicized in the weeks foremost up to the Fourth of July, but this 12 months, occasions have been just labeled “cancelled” in on the net occasion listings or eliminated with out explanation.

In some scenarios, this kind of as the Grand Park + Music Center and the city of Fontana’s fireworks present, the festivities are getting moved on the net. The city of Riverside is contemplating a comparable move.

Community law enforcement companies, this kind of as Carson, Oxnard and Pomona, have elevated patrols and are on heightened alert for the discharge and product sales of unlawful fireworks. Fireworks of any variety are unlawful all through a lot of the area due to the fact of the substantial wildfire danger. But some cities enable for the sale and use of “safe and sane” fireworks.