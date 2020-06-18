Missy Elliott, Benedict Cumberbatch, Kelly Clarkson Amid 2021 Hollywood Stroll of Fame Honorees

WENN

The other massive stars set to acquire the Hollywood fabled pavement plaques incorporate Shia LaBeouf, Zac Efron, Courteney Cox, Josh Brolin, Sarah Paulson, and Don Cheadle.

Benedict Cumberbatch, Shia LaBeouf, and Kelly Clarkson are between the massive names who will be honoured with stars on the Hollywood Stroll of Fame in 2021.

The trio will be joined by the likes of Zac Efron, Josh Brolin, Sarah Brightman, Missy Elliott, Trisha Yearwood, Jefferson Airplane, Courteney Cox, Laura Linney, Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts, and Don Cheadle whilst “Adore Story” stars Ali MacGraw and Ryan O’Neal will double up for a unique ceremony to mark the 50th annivesary of the 1970 movie.

The choices had been announced on Thursday, June 18, 2020.

Meanwhile, Hollywood Chamber of Commerce officials, who hand out the fabled pavement plaques, are in talks with City Public Well being bosses to reschedule the star unveiling ceremonies in April, May possibly. and June that had been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The following ceremony is tentatively scheduled for September.