Minnesota Weather: Storms To Wash Over Central Minnesota Thursday

MINNEAPOLIS () — Rounds of thunderstorms are anticipated to rumble over Minnesota on Thursday, hitting the Twin Cities hardest within the afternoon and night.

The National Weather Service says the night storms carry a marginal threat of extreme climate, primarily damaging winds. Some areas may additionally see heavy rain.

There is a marginal threat for extreme thunderstorms this afternoon/night. The primary hazard might be robust damaging winds. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/IZi8PTltuj — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) June 18, 2020

Meteorologist Riley O’Connor says scattered storms will wash over central Minnesota within the morning hours earlier than firing up once more within the afternoon, making a stronger entrance.

The storms are anticipated to maneuver out of Minnesota in a single day, setting the stage for a cooler day Friday, with highs round 80 levels.

Looking forward to the Father’s Day weekend, there’ll be probabilities for storms and scattered showers each Saturday and Sunday.