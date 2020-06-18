Minnesota Weather: Storms To Wash Over Central Minnesota Thursday –

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
5

MINNEAPOLIS () — Rounds of thunderstorms are anticipated to rumble over Minnesota on Thursday, hitting the Twin Cities hardest within the afternoon and night.

The National Weather Service says the night storms carry a marginal threat of extreme climate, primarily damaging winds. Some areas may additionally see heavy rain.

Meteorologist Riley O’Connor says scattered storms will wash over central Minnesota within the morning hours earlier than firing up once more within the afternoon, making a stronger entrance.

The storms are anticipated to maneuver out of Minnesota in a single day, setting the stage for a cooler day Friday, with highs round 80 levels.

Looking forward to the Father’s Day weekend, there’ll be probabilities for storms and scattered showers each Saturday and Sunday.

