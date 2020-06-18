Minnesota Orchestra Leaders, Musicians Agree To Salary Reductions To Contain Costs Amid Pandemic

MINNEAPOLIS () — The Minnesota Orchestra announced Wednesday that its musicians have agreed to decrease their salaries by 20% as the institution operates to include expenses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The orchestra says the salary reductions will impact all complete-time employees starting at the finish of the month and final till the finish of the fiscal year. Health care advantages will not be impacted.

The spend cuts will be tiered all through the organization. Music director Osmo Vanska and orchestra CEO Michelle Miller will see their salaries decreased by 30%.

Meanwhile, the orchestra will continue with its Minnesota Orchestra At Home virtual programming.

The final time the Minnesota Orchestra performed at Orchestra Hall was in early March, just as the novel coronavirus outbreak was starting in Minnesota.

Like numerous other organizations and institutions struggling amid the pandemic, the Minnesota Orchestra has relied on the federal Paycheck Protection Program to spend its workers. However, practically 200 element-time occasion employees members had been laid off.

It’s unclear when the orchestra will be in a position to resume concerts, as big indoor gatherings pose a substantial danger of spreading COVID-19.