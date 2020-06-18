Michael Keaton Secures Very first Television Starring Part in ‘Dopesick’

WENN

Inspired by Beth Macy’s 2018 novel of the similar title, this Hulu series will check out the opioid epidemic in the nation via the stories of younger addicts, drug dealers and health care specialists.

–

Michael Keaton is set to get on his very first starring position on a Television series for the modest display adaptation of the bestseller “Dopesick“.

Keaton, who portrays a physician at the center of a pharmaceutical scandal, will also serve as executive producer, although Barry Levinson will direct “Empire” screenwriter Danny Strong’s script.

“I’m so thrilled to tell this story with a company as bold and as daring as Hulu,” explained Powerful in a statement. “The opioid crisis is one of the most important stories of our time and I’m honored to not only pay tribute to its victims but to shine a light on the heroes that fought back. Laws were broken and many lies were told. The system failed us and ‘Dopesick’ is going to show everyone how it all happened.”