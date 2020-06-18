Megan Thee Stallion’s Fans Blast Ex-Manager for Signing a ‘Copycat’ Texas Rapper

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza

After watching a clip of Erica Banks, a Megan fan notes the huge similiraties between the 2 femcees, saying, ‘The automotive freestyle. The pattern. The stream. The sound.’

–

Another drama between Megan Thee Stallion and her ex-manager Carl Crawford will seemingly begin quickly after he launched a new 1501 Certified Entertainment artist, Erica Banks. As folks seen that Erica had comparable sound with the “Savage” hitmaker, they accused Carl of pushing a Megan’s copycat.

In response to a clip of Erica spitting bars inside a automotive, a fan wrote on Twitter, “We are now witnessing the birth of Megan’s first son. He not even trynna hide it.” In one other publish, the fan famous the huge similiraties between the 2 femcees, saying, “The car freestyle. The sample. The flow. The sound.”

However, another folks got here to Erica’s protection, saying that it is simply how folks from Texas rap. “People not from texas ain’t gone understand that Erica banks not rapping like megan, that’s just that texas s**t like I don’t know what else to tell y’all but maybe take a trip down there and see it for yourself.”

Someone else added that two or extra rappers having the identical stream and magnificence weren’t completely a new factor. “I’m not mad that Erica Banks sound just like Megan Thee Stallion. Female rappers deserve to have 4 b****es that sound the same, too. Just like Future /Desiigner,Young Thug/Lil Wayne, [Lil Boosie]/Trina,” tweeted the fan.

The argument wasn’t properly obtained by Megan’s followers. “Smh they really out here justifying 1501 trying to make a copy of Megan. Y’all: Everyone from Texas sound luke that [clown emoji]. Okay but [Lil Uzi Vert] and Meek mill both from philly but you don’t see them stealing flows and mannerisms,” stated one fan.

<br />

Megan, who beforehand accused Carl of stopping her from releasing music, hasn’t responded to the allegation.