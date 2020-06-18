Mayor Mike Duggan To Hold Car Presentation Tonight – Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. ( DETROIT) – Mayor Mike Duggan will make clear how Detroit motorists can reduced their car insurance coverage premiums beneath the new law that will take result July two.

The Mayor’s dwell presentation will start off at seven p.m. Thursday and final about an hour.

Duggan will go into considerable detail, so folks viewing are encouraged to have a copy of their personal bill helpful to adhere to along.

Joining the Mayor for the presentation will be lawyer Mark Bernstein, a member of his company Shereen Silver and Leroy Mattic from AAA of Michigan. All are authorities in car insurance coverage law.

Folks can view on several platforms:

Tv:

Channel 10 & 21 (Comcast in Detroit)

Channel 99 (ATT in Detroit)

Streaming:

Inquiries and Solutions

Residents can submit standard concerns by way of:

