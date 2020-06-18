Matt Damon Is not Delighted Jimmy Kimmel Is Taking a “Couple Months Off” of Late-Evening Present

Jimmy Kimmel is revealing that he will be taking a considerably-essential break from filming Jimmy Kimmel Dwell!

On Thursday evening, the speak display host announced that Friday will mark the starting of his summertime break. He explained, “I’m taking the summer off to spend even more time with my family. I’ve been doing this job for almost 18 years, I’ve done 3,130 shows and there’s nothing wrong my family is healthy. I’m healthy. I just need a couple of months off.”

For the duration of this time away, a “cavalcade of very kind and capable people,” some of which are his well-known pals, will be filling in for the 52-yr-outdated.

Nonetheless, fans won’t see these visitors hosts in action for some time, given that the group at Jimmy Kimmel Dwell! will be taking a two week trip.

Viewers of the late evening display could even see Matt Damon sitting behind that desk in the close to potential. It would not be completely out of the realm of probability given that the Bourne star was apparently residing in Kimmel’s house this total time.