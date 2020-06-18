Marin Protesters Look for Renaming Of Sir Francis Drake Blvd. In excess of His Purpose In Slave Trade – San Francisco

LARKSPUR ( SF) – On Wednesday, a group of protesters rallied in Larkspur in help of the elimination of the Sir Francis Drake sculpture in the city and also advocated for the renaming of Sir Francis Drake Boulevard that extends during Marin County.

The protest was organized by the Tam Equity Campaign, a Marin-based mostly nonprofit advocating for the elimination of the statue and renaming of the street due to the fact it was named following Sir Francis Drake, a broadly identified slave trader.

In accordance to Robbie Powelson, the founder of Tam Equity Campaign and a Corte Madera native, this is just a single stage towards anti-racism that Marin County ought to get.

Powelson sees the elimination of racist symbolism going hand in hand with the reallocation of county funding, in efforts to defund law enforcement companies in Marin County and redirect that cash towards other neighborhood well being companies.

“We wanted to be talking about ‘how do we bring down the racist symbolism in Marin’ and ‘how do we defund and reinvest the police budgets in the countywide services, particularly mobile behavioral crisis intervention teams, which are alternatives to police services,” Powelson mentioned.

Although Powelson feels that the renaming and elimination is important, he reiterates that activism are not able to end there.

• ALSO Read through: Newsom Supports Renaming North Coast’s Fort Bragg, Named Immediately after Confederate Basic

Performative activism, when activism is a lot more for demonstrate than to truly perform to produce adjust, is hugely problematic in affluent white parts. Powelson stressed the require to target on wherever neighborhood funding is currently being directed towards.

“We can have all the symbolic change we want, but if we’re not changing the dollar in the sense of how segregated and inequitable communities set policies and set budgets, then we’re just performing. We have to make some new changes with how we do business, because it’s not business as usual anymore,” Powelson mentioned.

Powelson and the Tam Equity Campaign focuses their activism on the wealthiest and most segregated parts of Marin County, this kind of as Larkspur, wherever they protested Wednesday.

• ALSO Read through: Christopher Columbus Statue Eliminated From Coit Tower In San Francisco

“My personal goal is trying to advocate for change in the most exclusive cities in Marin. There’s some more diverse parts, but Larkspur, where we had the protest, is one of the most affluent and segregated places in the country,” Powelson mentioned.

In the particularly affluent and white parts of Marin, Powelson feels that electrical power ought to be driven away from neighborhood council members, and as a substitute offered to a decrease degree of the neighborhood who can advocate for lower-revenue companies.

• ALSO Read through: CA Colleges Chief Applauds Renaming Colleges Named Immediately after Slaveholders, Racially Charged Leaders

“Exclusive communities have to invest in the county health services. We have to see changing in how housing is built and more affordable housing. I believe that in high-income communities, local control needs to be taken away from equitable City Councils. Players with high levels of equity should have a corresponding lower level of autonomy in deciding their housing zoning and the barriers that they use to create segregation,” Powelson mentioned.

Regardless of some backlash obtained from locals, the Tam Equity Campaign programs to carry on protesting right up until adjust is created, and the elimination and renaming happens, in accordance to Powelson.

© Copyright 2020 Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City Information Support. All Rights Reserved. This materials could not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.