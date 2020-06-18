Man Shot To Death In Car In Willowbrook – Los Angeles

WILLOWBROOK (CBSLA) – Authorities are investigating the shooting death of a man in the unincorporated Willowbrook location of South Los Angeles County late Wednesday evening.

The man was identified shot to death in his vehicle in the 11700 block of Alabama Street, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reports.

Just following 11 p.m., deputies responded to reports of gunshots to locate the victim in the driver’s seat of a Toyota Camry with gunshot wounds to his upper torso. He died at the scene.

There was no word on a motive and no suspect details.

On Tuesday evening, a man was shot to death whilst sitting in his vehicle in East Los Angeles.

Anyone with details on the case ought to get in touch with homicide detectives at 323-890-5500.