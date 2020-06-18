Man In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles T-Shirt Exposes Himself To Teens – Dallas / Fort Worth

SOUTHLAKE, Texas () – Southlake police are searching for a person who witnesses say uncovered himself to a gaggle of teenage women on the space HomeGoods retailer.

The indecent publicity name got here in round 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

Witnesses informed police that the suspect, a Hispanic man in his 30s with a beard adopted the ladies round. He wasn’t carrying a basket or pushing a purchasing cart both. Witnesses mentioned his sole focus was the youngsters. When the person, who was carrying a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles t-shirt ended up on an aisle with the ladies and a number of other grownup girls, he allegedly uncovered himself.

The girls informed police they yelled at him and he took off out the entrance doorways.

If you acknowledge this suspect, please contact crime analyst Diana Smith at [email protected] or name her at 817-748-8915.