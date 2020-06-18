Mama June: Me & BF Geno Used $2500 Worth Of Meth A Day!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

Reality tv star Mama June has spoken out about her previous addiction to meth — and she says that she and her boyfriend Geno Doak utilized to blow throw $2500 of meth a day.

“Our habit was $2,500 a day, if not more…it was a couple ounces a day. The only reason I sold the house, we was dead f*cking broke — because you know at that point we was doing quite a bit,” June stated on Mama June: Family Crisis.

