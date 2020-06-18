Mama June: Me & BF Geno Used $2500 Worth Of Meth A Day!!

Reality tv star Mama June has spoken out about her previous addiction to meth — and she says that she and her boyfriend Geno Doak utilized to blow throw $2500 of meth a day.

“Our habit was $2,500 a day, if not more…it was a couple ounces a day. The only reason I sold the house, we was dead f*cking broke — because you know at that point we was doing quite a bit,” June stated on Mama June: Family Crisis.

She also confessed to abusing discomfort tablets and Zanax, which is utilized to treat anxiousness. “It wasn’t something that just started, and oh my God, I started using drugs, you found out that I got busted. It wasn’t. I got high because I wanted to,” June told daughter Pumpkin. “It’s not the first time I’ve ever done drugs, and you know that.”

Pumpkin urged her mother to leave boyfriend Geno, who has problems staying clean. June is nevertheless with Geno and says they are largely becoming excellent.