Mama June Admits Her Extreme Drug Use Has Left Her Broke

WE television

In a new episode of WE tv’s ‘Mama June: Relatives Crisis’, the Shannon matriarch comes clean about her background of drug use throughout a tearful reunion with her daughter Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon.

–

Mama June a.k.a. June Shannon is a single stage closer to acquiring her daily life back on track right after she went by a downward spiral in the previous 12 months. In the newest episode of “Mama June: Relatives Crisis“, the actuality Television star came clean about her previous and existing drug use that has left her financially broke throughout a tearful reunion with her daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon.

The 40-12 months-previous matriarch exposed she and her boyfriend Geno Doak would invest $two,500 a day on several types of medicines, which integrated Fioricet, a prescription soreness medication applied to deal with the signs of stress headache, and Xanax, a benzodiazepine medicine applied to deal with nervousness and panic problems. “The only reason I sold the house, we was dead f***ing broke,” she stated on the display.

“Because you know at that point we was doing quite a bit,” June admitted her issue that left her broke. “I mean, it was a couple ounces a day.” She extra of her methamphetamine utilization, “Our habit was $2,500 a day, if not more.”

On how she commenced undertaking medicines, June stated that she “got high because I wanted to.” She went on telling her daughter Pumpkin, “It wasn’t something that just started, and oh my God, I started using drugs, you found out that I got busted. It wasn’t. I got high because I wanted to. It’s not the first time I’ve ever done drugs, and you know that.”

In spite of June’s declare that it was not the initially time for her to use medicines, it apparently even now came as a shock for Pumpkin, who stated, “It’s been the first time since we’ve been older that you’ve ever been strung out.” Sharing her aggravation, the 20-12 months-previous continued, “The thing is like, you can’t get clean and then Geno not get f***ing clean.”

Pumpkin plainly even now objects to June’s romantic relationship with Geno, confessing, “I’m at the point of like I’m kind of done with him. I don’t like the way that he has treated you.” She extra, “I don’t even understand quite honestly why you are still with him. He has done you dirty, like he came into the house and then it was like he was pushing me out.”

June attempted to persuade her daughter that they have modified for the far better. “I promise you, for the last couple months we have been, I would say, 90 percent good,” she argued. “If this was four or five months ago, I would have been high as f**k when I came up in here.”

June’s romantic relationship with her daughters has been strained due to the fact she was arrested in March 2019 on possession of a managed substance and drug paraphernalia costs right after she allegedly had crack cocaine and a crack pipe on her. Geno was also arrested and charged with third-degree domestic violence, possession of a managed substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Due to June’s drug use, her younger daughter Alana Thompson a.k.a. Honey Boo Boo has been residing with her sister Pumpkin. The mom of 4, on the other hand, not too long ago checked into rehab right after testing beneficial for cocaine as the cumulative end result of her cold medicine abuse.