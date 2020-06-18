Machine Gun Kelly Admits He’s ‘in Love’ Amid Megan Fox Romance

WENN

The ‘Bloody Valentine’ star shares a romantic picnic date together with his new girlfriend and says he is ‘in love’ following their public show of affection in Los Angeles.

–

Rapper/actor Machine Gun Kelly has declared he’s “in love” after having fun with a romantic picnic date with Megan Fox.

The “Transformers” magnificence has been romantically linked to the hip-hop star ever since calling time on her marriage to actor Brian Austin Green final month, May 2020, and on Monday, June 15, 2020, the rumoured new couple appeared to substantiate it was an merchandise by publicly sharing a kiss whereas holding palms in Los Angeles.

Kelly, actual identify Colson Baker, has since taken to his Instagram Story timeline to offer followers an perception into their relationship, sharing snaps of a sushi picnic date they loved whereas watching the solar set on Tuesday.

He was cautious to not characteristic Fox’s face within the posts, however confirmed himself sitting subsequent to a brunette lady sporting a leather-based jacket and ripped denims, with roses strewn throughout the blanket.

He merely captioned the pictures, “in love.”

<br />

The photographs emerged a day after Kelly used social media to comment on his new relationship, after Fox performed his love curiosity within the music video for his current music, “Bloody Valentine”.

Tweeting out a few of the observe’s lyrics, he wrote, “‘I’m calling you girlfriend, what the f**k,'” after which remarked, “Life imitated art on that one.”

She and Kelly are additionally co-stars in upcoming film “Midnight in the Switchgrass“.

Fox had been married to Green, the daddy of her three sons, for nearly 10 years.