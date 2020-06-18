Loveland guy accused of holding CSU football player, salesman at gunpoint in treatment method

The guy accused of holding two roofing-business salesmen at gunpoint and stepping on the neck of 1 of them, who is a black Colorado State football player, missed his very first court visual appeal on Thursday due to the fact he is undergoing psychological wellness treatment method, his attorney mentioned.

Scott Gudmundsen, 65, was arrested June 11 in his Loveland community immediately after allegedly calling police to report that he was going to confront the two salesmen due to the fact he suspected they had been antifa, police mentioned.

An affidavit from police explaining the motives for his arrest mentioned Gudmundsen described himself as a former police officer. In accordance to the document, 1 of the males, who is a football player at Colorado State University, mentioned Gudmundsen knelt on his neck when jamming a gun into his back. The guy mentioned that when he asked Gudmundsen not to destroy him, Gudmundsen replied that he would not but the police would, in accordance to the document.

Attorney Andy Gavaldon advised District Judge Carroll Brinegar that he was generating a “special appearance” on Gudmundsen’s behalf to report that he was a patient at a psychological wellness center, KUSA-Television reported.

Gudmundsen was launched immediately after posting bail. His loved ones organized for him to be taken care of for a psychological wellness sickness that he has had for a decade, his son Stanley Gudmundsen mentioned. He advised the station his father’s actions had been the consequence of psychological sickness, not racism.