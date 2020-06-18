LisaRaye McCoy Continues to Be Unbothered by Nicki Minaj’s ‘TROLLZ’ Shade: ‘It’s a Fantastic Thing’

WENN

Discussing the matter on ‘Out Loud with Claudia Jordan’, LisaRaye shares, ‘My points is, I did not know I was that pertinent to be place in a song, but that is a excellent point.’

LisaRaye McCoy could not be much more care significantly less about getting dissed by Nicki Minaj on her most up-to-date song “TROLLZ” featuring 6ix9ine. In a latest episode of “Out Loud with Claudia Jordan“, LisaRaye exposed that she was not conscious that the bars, which read through, “Dolla, dolla bill, come get her/ Even your man know Nickis do it better,” have been supposed to be a shade at her.

“It has to be about me,” she advised Claudia. “My points is, I did not know I was that pertinent to be place in a song, but that is a excellent point. Result in it truly is small business. She gotta be fashionable, she gotta remain pertinent herself and remain latest, so why not speak about the points that–I truly feel like, also, that she have to have felt like I have to have been saying that manufactured her go [growl].”

“But of course, we already know it wasn’t like that. But hey, she took the one of the number one Black cult films and their leading actress and put it in a song… I just wish I could get some money or some residuals off of it,” she went on saying.

She extra, “When I looked at my comments, I saw the phrase, but I didn’t really know what they were talking about until they kept breaking it down.” In accordance to followers, the lyrics reference LisaRaye’s claims that Nicole Murphy “messed around” with her ex-husband.

Prior to this, LisaRaye addressed the alleged shade on “The Breakfast Club” on Friday, June 12. “Let me tell you, I didn’t know what the hell they were, first of all,” she advised DJ Envy and Angela Yee. “And I didn’t know they were coming after me. Vivica Fox is the one that called and she asked me, she says, ‘Are you okay?’ ”

“Maybe about 25 comments in, I was like, ‘I don’t give a damn about this.’ ‘Cause I don’t,” she shared. “I’m way above anybody that wanna come after somebody that they don’t know, want to misappropriate what I said and take it out of context. I don’t have time to be fighting that kinda fight ’cause we are fighting a real fight right now.”

LisaRaye also mentioned that “music shouldn’t be about a beef.” She continued, “It’s not mafia, it’s not gangster, it’s entertainment. It’s music, so let’s keep it light while we’re not tearing each other down.”