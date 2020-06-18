Lisa Raye On Nicki Minaj’s ‘TROLLZ’ Diss: I Want I Could Get Residuals Off It!!

Lisa Raye has the moment once again responded to Nicki Minaj’s diss in “TROLLZ” with Tekashi 6ix9ine and says that she wishes she could acquire residuals for the subliminal.

“It has to be about me,” LisaRaye stated on Out Loud With Claudia Jordan. “My things is, I didn’t know I was that relevant’ to be put in a song, but that’s a good thing. ‘Cause it’s business. She gotta be trendy, she gotta stay relevant herself and stay current, so why not talk about the things that — I feel like, also, that she must have felt like I must have been saying that made her go — But of course, we already know it wasn’t like that. But hey, she took the one of the number one Black cult films and their leading actress and put it in a song — I just wish I could get some money or some residuals off of it.”

On the track, Nicki rapped, “Dolla, dolla bill, come get her / Even your man know Nickis do it better,” producing reference to Raye’s Player’s Club character as effectively as Nicole Murphy sleeping with her husband.