Lil Nas X Apologizes to Nicki Minaj After She Admits to Being Hurt Over Hidden Fan Account Drama

WENN

The ‘Panini’ hitmaker just lately got here clear on Twitter about hiding his nameless fan account for the ‘Super Bass’ raptress, saying that he ‘did not need folks to know i used to be homosexual tbh.’

Lil Nas X just lately made headlines after he admitted to hiding his fan account for Nicki Minaj as a result of he was afraid of being outed as homosexual. Now, the “Anaconda” femcee responded to the entire thing and confirmed mercy on Lil Nas, who ultimately got here out on the finish of Pride Month in 2019.

“It was a bit of a sting when you denied being a barb, but I understand. Congratulations on building up your confidence to speak your truth,” Nicki wrote on her Twitter account on Wednesday, June 17.

It did not take lengthy for Lil Nas to reply to her publish. “the generous queen, i love u,” the “Old Town Road” hitmaker wrote again. “and i’m sorry i did that in a time where u were already getting so much bandwagon hate. i felt so bad, hoping u wouldn’t see my denial. i was just so afraid of people finding out about me and losing everything before i even got a chance.”

Lil Nas just lately got here clear about working an nameless fan account for the “Super Bass” raptress in response to a fan’s tweet, which learn, “How come you never claimed her when people asked if you were a barb?? We all knew who you were.” Replying to the publish, the 21-year-old rapper admitted, “i didn’t want people to know i was gay tbh.”

When one other Twitter consumer identified that “being a barb [doesn’t] make you gay,” the Cardi B collaborator on “Rodeo” defined, “it don’t but people will assume if you had an entire fan page dedicated to nicki u are gay.” He went on to notice, “and the rap/music industry ain’t exactly built or accepting of gay men yet.”

The “Panini” rapper had lengthy been broadly speculated to be the individual behind Minaj’s Twitter fan account known as @nasmaraj, however he had by no means formally acknowledged it. Back in April 2019, he was requested throughout an interview with NPR to share his thought on the theories linking him to the Twitter deal with.

“It’s like a big misunderstanding and it’s not one that I even want to give the time, because I’m never putting someone as the face of my career,” he responded on the time. “So I don’t even speak on it. I just don’t even acknowledge it, really. I know even more things are being made up and they’re gonna be out there. It is disappointing when a big blog will post something without me talking about it but, I mean, it happens.”