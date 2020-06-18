Lifeguards To Return To Choose Minneapolis Seashores This Weekend

MINNEAPOLIS () — Commencing this week, lifeguards will be returning to well-known Minneapolis seashores on the weekends.

The Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board announced Wednesday that lifeguards will be at Bde Maka Ska’s Thomas Seaside, Lake Nokomis’ Primary Seaside and Wirth Lake Seaside on Saturday and Sunday, from noon to seven p.m. They’ll be out once more the following weekend as nicely.

This announcement comes right after two swimmers had to be rescued Tuesday evening from the water close to Bde Maka Ska’s Thomas Seaside.

Early following month, the park board programs to retain the services of much more lifeguards and present day-to-day providers at the seashores listed over, as nicely as Cedar Lake East Seaside and Lake Harriet North Seaside. The lifeguards employed will have been licensed in previous many years and get further teaching.

In accordance to the park board, no other seashores will have lifeguards for the remainder of the summer season.

In early April, the park board mentioned that public seashores would be closed for the summer season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Given that then, per wellness recommendations, seashores have been permitted to open to swimmers, despite the fact that no lifeguards had been posted.

Organizing to head to the seaside this summer season? The park board says you must observe social distancing recommendations and deliver your personal water bottle and hand sanitizer.