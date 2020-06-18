Lengthy Seaside Airport Adds Vending Machine Which Dispenses Masks, Gloves – Los Angeles

Lengthy Seaside (CBSLA) – In a signal of the occasions, fliers at Lengthy Seaside Airport who halt by the vending machine hoping for a swift snack will be in a for a bit of a shock.

The airport this week put in a new vending machine that dispenses private protective tools to fliers.

The machine, stationed just ahead of the TSA spot, presents encounter masks, disposable gloves and hand sanitizer.

Charges fluctuate from $four to $14.

All 5 carriers at the airport need passengers to dress in encounter coverings ahead of boarding.

As of Wednesday, the city of Lengthy Seaside had reported two,783 coronavirus situations and 116 deaths from the ailment.